Stellantis launches Pro One in North America to expand its commercial vehicle business

Stellantis has officially launched Pro One in the North American market, replacing the previous Stellantis Fleet and Business Solutions name. The presentation took place during the Fleet Preview event held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, in front of around 300 customers and partners. With this move, the group extends overseas the operating model it has already established in Europe, where Pro One holds a leading position in the commercial vehicle sector. In the US and Canadian markets, the unit currently ranks third, with the stated goal of narrowing the gap with its main competitors.

Stellantis Pro One debuts in North America with new solutions for fleets and businesses

The rebranding comes with a reorganization that turns the fleet and commercial vehicle business into a more integrated global structure, built around digital services, connectivity, predictive maintenance and an expanding product plan. Michael Ferreira, Senior Vice President of Fleet Sales in the United States, underlined the importance of the move, saying: “As an industry, we often talk about ‘best practices,’ and Stellantis offers the best model available with Pro One in Europe. In North America, we are not only implementing new practices, but we are already getting results, as shown by the 30% increase in US fleet sales in the first quarter of this year compared with the previous year.”

One of the pillars of the strategy will be Pro One NEXT, a command centre already in pilot phase in Europe and soon set to expand to the United States. The platform will allow Pro One teams to work in coordination with dealers and fleet customers to track, monitor and deliver vehicles more efficiently. Mopar resources will play a significant role in predictive maintenance and in reducing vehicle downtime. The group will also focus on full over-the-air updates and native AI-based interaction between driver and vehicle, integrated with the Stellantis CustomFit programme, which allows customers to follow the progress of their vehicles during the upfitting phase.

Pro One will introduce 11 new models globally by 2030, nine of them destined for the North American market. The STLA Brain architecture will form the basis of a platform for medium and large vans with battery-electric, hybrid and traditional combustion powertrains. The plan also includes a complete renewal of the full-size pick-up range in North America, covering light-duty, heavy-duty and chassis cab versions, with class-leading performance and load capacity. The announced new products include a range-extended electric vehicle and a new mid-size Ram pick-up, designed to strengthen the brand’s presence in a particularly competitive segment.