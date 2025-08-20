Stellantis showcases the evolution of Bio-Hybrid technology at Rio Innovation Week

Posts

Stellantis’ activations at the event also included a virtual driving simulator and an interactive game. The Citroën Basalt and Citroën C3 models were part of the family of products manufactured at the Porto Real Automotive Plant in Rio de Janeiro. Porto Real plant to receive R$3 billion in investments over the next few years, reaffirming Stellantis’ commitment to the region

Rio Innovation Week 2025

Rio De Janeiro, August 18, 2025 – Stellantis was present at Rio Innovation Week 2025, one of the largest innovation festivals in South America, held in Rio de Janeiro between August 12 and 15. A pioneer in the development of technologies and innovations aimed at the needs of Brazilian consumers, the company presented the evolution of Bio-Hybrid technology, created by Tech Center South America. The technology is used in the Fiat Pulse Hybrid, which was exhibited at the event alongside a platform demonstrating how the hybrid system works.

Developed and produced locally, the Bio-Hybrid technology will be applied to various products from the different Stellantis brands and is designed to serve customers in the Brazilian market. It allows for different levels of hybridization, combining electricity and a flex-fuel thermal engine, which can be fueled with ethanol, to propel the vehicle. This makes it possible to take advantage of a national competitive advantage represented by the strong presence of ethanol and electricity from renewable sources. The technology includes a 100% electric option that will also be developed and produced in Brazil over the next few years, thus renewing the product range and being able to cater for all price ranges and consumers.

During the contact with Stellantis at the event, the public had access to a simulator to feel the virtual experience of driving different models of the company, as well as an interactive game with questions about the future of mobility and the application of new technologies in Brazil, bringing visitors to the festival closer to the main innovations of Stellantis in our country.

CITROËN PRODUCTS MANUFACTURED AT THE PORTO REAL (RJ) AUTOMOTIVE HUB ARE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE TEST DRIVE

Stellantis, through the Citroën brand, maintains a strong connection with Rio de Janeiro, where it produces a range of model products at the Porto Real plant: Citroën Basalt, Citroën Aircross and Citroën C3. These vehicles stand out for their combination of affordability and innovation, and are key to the brand’s growth in Brazil.

In the first half of 2025, Citroën recorded a 27% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, driven especially by the arrival of Brazil’s most affordable SUV, the Citroën Basalt, and the performance of the hatch with SUV attitude, the Citroën C3 – both of which were available for test drives during the event, giving the public a closer experience with the brand’s product line.

In 2025, Stellantis and Citroën celebrated the important milestone of 1 million vehicles produced at the Rio de Janeiro plant, paving the way for a promising future: there will be R$ 3 billion in investments in Porto Real between 2025 and 2030. With the investment, the plant will expand production and strengthen the region’s supply and technology chain. In addition, earlier this year, 300 new hires were announced for the Porto Real facility, and Stellantis is projecting new vacancies for the future.