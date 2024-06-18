Stellantis shelves new Jeep Compass project for Indian market

Stellantis has announced the cancellation of its project for the next-generation Jeep Compass, codenamed J4U, in India. The development of this project, which had been ongoing for over a year, was deemed financially impractical for the Indian market.

New Jeep Compass will not arrive in India: the project has been canceled

The cancellation comes despite the company’s plans to invest over $500 million in creating a completely new product on the STLA Medium platform. The decision to cancel the new Jeep Compass project comes at a time when Stellantis is facing challenges in the Indian market. The company’s sales are declining, and it has been forced to cut production and reduce its workforce.

The cancellation of this project could potentially impact the company’s future in this market. However, Stellantis has confirmed that there are currently no changes in Jeep vehicle production in India. Despite the cancellation of the next-generation Jeep Compass, Stellantis has reiterated its commitment to investing in the Indian market.

A company spokesperson stated, “Stellantis remains committed to investing in the Indian market as it is the only country to locally manufacture and assemble four Jeep models outside the United States.” The current generation of the Compass will continue to be produced in India beyond 2026, with occasional aesthetic updates planned to extend its life cycle.

Stellantis has revealed a product roadmap that includes several models scheduled for release. The next-generation Compass will debut in 2027 with updates to styling, feature list, and off-road capabilities. Rumors suggest that an electrified version may also be introduced. The roadmap also includes plans for a mid-cycle update for existing cars such as the Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer.

Regarding other global markets, Jeep seems to have clear ideas. The objective in the United States is to reach 1 million annual sales, thanks especially to electric vehicles and new launches planned for the coming years.