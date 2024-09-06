Stellantis sets new production record in South America

Stellantis closed the month of August with a double record in the South American market: the company recorded the best production month in its history in South America, with 88,709 vehicles produced, while the Betim Automotive Complex reached the highest volume of vehicles produced since 2021.

As the leader in the automotive market in the region, Stellantis reached the threshold of 68,600 units sold in Brazil, an increase of 3,100 registrations compared to the same period last year, and a market share of 30.7 percent. From January to August, the company sold more than 456,000 vehicles, with a market share of 29.8 percent year-to-date.

Stellantis achieves the best production month in history with 88,709 vehicles produced in South America

With a result of 16,400 registered units, the Strada pickup recorded the highest volume of registrations since its launch in 1998, marking another record for Fiat. In August, Stellantis’ brand secured 1st place in the rankings, with a market share of 22.1 percent and 49,428 registered units. This represents about 13,300 units ahead of the second place for the month.

Fiat had three of its models in the general ranking of the 10 best-selling models in the country: Strada in first place, Argo in fourth place with 7,768 units sold, and Toro reaching tenth place in the ranking with 5,549 units. Year-to-date, Fiat is also the market leader, with a market share of 20.9 percent and 320,601 registered units, which represents over 77,000 units ahead of second place.

With 11,213 units registered in August, Jeep captured 5 percent of the total market this month and already counts 77,235 registrations in 2024. The Jeep Commander led the large 7-seater SUV category in August, with 1,673 sales. The model already has 10,445 registrations in the eight months of the year. It’s worth noting that the new versions of the Jeep Commander with Hurricane engine exceeded 35 percent of the model’s sales in August.

The Jeep Renegade continues to advance and occupies the fourth position in the B-SUV segment with 5,517 units sold in August, marking the arrival of MY25 with a significant renewal of the range. So far this year, the model has sold about 35,000 units. In the medium SUV segment, the Jeep Compass has maintained leadership in year-to-date sales since 2017. The model has already sold more than 31,000 units in 2024, while in August it sold 4,005 units.

Last month, the brand recorded 2,463 pickups sold in the country. As for Ram, since the beginning of 2024, it has sold 19,930 pickups, with a growth of 214 percent compared to the same period last year and has reached a share of 1.3 percent, considering the total market for passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles. In August, Rampage recorded 2,059 registered units, which contributed to reaching the number of 15,569 units sold in the year.

With the Classic, 1500, 2500, and 3500, Ram is the undisputed leader in the pickup segment. In August, 404 sales were recorded and a share of over 82 percent in this category. If we consider the first eight months of the year, Ram’s sales in this category reach 4,361 units and a 76 percent share in the segment.

Thanks to these numbers, Stellantis has maintained leadership in the car and light commercial vehicle market in Brazil, Argentina, and South America. Last month, the company recorded over 85,000 registrations, corresponding to a 24 percent share of the South American market.

From January to August, Stellantis sold over 576,000 vehicles, equal to a market share of 23.1 percent year-to-date. In Argentina, Stellantis also maintained its leadership, with 10,900 units sold in August, corresponding to a market share of 28 percent. From January to August, 75,400 registrations were recorded in the Argentine market, with a share of 29.8 percent.