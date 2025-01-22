Stellantis set to revise its electric vehicle prices

Stellantis appears increasingly determined to turn the page, especially regarding policies implemented under the previous management led by Carlos Tavares. Just consider the pricing policies applied to the Group’s vehicles according to the strategy known as pricing power. We will therefore see a rebalancing of the approach to purchase costs, following a pattern already begun at Peugeot and Citroën, soon to be followed by Jeep and Opel. This trend fits fully into the already known “price war” that primarily involves new electric vehicles.

There is therefore a need to review pricing strategies at Stellantis, based on a particularly intense offensive useful for responding to the sales decline observed practically everywhere. Multiple dealers have issued warnings to the Group they belong to, specifically regarding the sales decline resulting from the practiced list prices.

Stellantis wants to end the dynamics behind continuous price increases

The average price to purchase a vehicle belonging to one of Stellantis’ brands currently hovers around 40,000 euros in Europe. This figure is higher than that practiced on average by other competitors, at least based on data provided by Jato Dynamics. The figure doesn’t leave the United States indifferent either, where Jeeps were selling at an average of 35,000 dollars in 2019, exceeding 60,000 dollars on average in 2024. In the general market, within a few years, the average price of a new vehicle has increased by about 10,000 euros, going from 26,000 euros required in 2018 to about 36,000 in 2024.

Now Stellantis intends to review its commercial policy, at least based on what was announced by Jean-Philippe Imparato, the Group’s head in Europe, last October. Stellantis will allocate new commercial resources for managing electric vehicles across its brands, adapting to indicators provided by CAFE regulations useful for selling a quota of at least 25% of total sales by 2025. In a phase where government incentives are increasingly diminishing, manufacturers are finding alternative ways to avoid incurring penalties.

In France, Peugeot has already initiated a price repositioning on the e-208 and e-2008 with benefits up to 6,100 euros on the previous landing price for the e-208, in order to review the approach to main competitors like Renault‘s new R5, and in the order of 3,250 euros for the e-2008. The same applies to Opel, which has made similar cuts on the electric Opel Corsa, and the adjustments also involve the new Citroën vehicles and Jeep Avenger. This condition should soon extend elsewhere as well.