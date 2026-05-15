Stellantis selects OPmobility for advanced rear module on upcoming electric SUV

OPmobility has signed a new contract with Stellantis to supply a complete rear module for a future electric SUV from the group, strengthening a partnership that fits into the automotive industry’s increasingly close integration between automakers and suppliers.

The module is not limited to a simple rear bumper. It includes a system made up of a bumper, a thermoplastic tailgate and integrated lighting, designed to work directly with the vehicle’s styling, structure and production process.

OPmobility to supply Stellantis with advanced rear module for electric SUV

For Stellantis, the advantage is mainly industrial. This type of component can reduce assembly complexity, shorten development times and improve consistency between design and functionality. The thermoplastic tailgate, in particular, helps reduce weight at the rear of the vehicle, while integrated lighting gives designers greater freedom in shaping the exterior.

According to OPmobility, this architecture could reduce CO2 emissions by 20% compared with a traditional steel solution, thanks to lower weight and a possible contribution to aerodynamic efficiency. On an electric vehicle, even a few kilograms saved can have a noticeable effect on energy use, range and overall performance.

One particularly interesting aspect concerns the target segment of the model. The solution developed for Stellantis could bring a plastic rear tailgate to a B-segment vehicle for the first time, showing how materials research is becoming increasingly important even on compact cars, which have traditionally seen fewer innovations of this kind.

The project belongs to OPmobility’s One4you offer, launched in early 2025 to provide automakers with complete exterior systems for next-generation vehicles. The platform combines body components, lighting, complex modules and software through the OP’nSoft division.

In 2025 alone, OPmobility has already signed ten contracts linked to this platform with several automakers in different regions of the world. This confirms growing interest in integrated solutions that allow car manufacturers to give suppliers an increasingly strategic role in new model development, from design planning to industrialization.