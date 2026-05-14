Stellantis secures a major victory in Europe over VAT rules for dealerships

Economic relations between automakers and dealer networks have always relied on a complex system of bonuses, incentives and price-adjustment mechanisms designed to preserve dealer profitability. The distinction between these commercial adjustments and an actual service subject to value-added tax affects the entire European automotive sector, and the Court of Justice of the European Union has now ruled in favor of Stellantis.

Stellantis wins key European ruling over dealer VAT treatment

The dispute began in Portugal, where tax authorities challenged the tax treatment of certain price adjustments included in contracts between the group’s Portuguese subsidiary and local dealers. Stellantis designed the mechanism to guarantee dealers a certain level of margin on sales, but Portuguese tax authorities interpreted it as a service provided by retailers to the parent company, therefore demanding VAT on the sums involved.

The Luxembourg court rejected that interpretation, ruling that adjustments intended to rebalance dealer-network margins fall within the normal commercial relationship between manufacturer and dealer and do not constitute a separate service. As a result, those adjusted amounts should not face value-added tax, giving Stellantis a direct benefit by avoiding an additional tax burden in the Portuguese market.

However, the ruling extends beyond this single dispute. Similar mechanisms appear throughout the European automotive supply chain and involve almost all manufacturers operating on the continent, including every Stellantis brand, from Fiat to Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Jeep and Alfa Romeo.

The principle established by the court could therefore serve as a precedent in future tax disputes that may arise in other EU member states over similar cases, giving the industry a useful legal reference to reduce uncertainty around the tax treatment of these contractual tools.