Stellantis sales increase in Mexico again in February 2026

Stellantis closed February with positive results in Mexico, recording 8,134 vehicles sold, representing a 14% increase compared with the same month last year. The result was mainly driven by the Ram and Peugeot brands, which delivered particularly strong performances and set several monthly records for key models.

Ram once again confirmed itself as the group’s strongest brand in the Mexican market, reaching 4,366 units sold, its best February ever in the country. The figure also represents a significant increase compared with previous years. The main contribution came from the pickup lineup, which has traditionally been very popular in Mexico.

Among the most important models, the Ram 700 stood out, closing the month with 1,654 units, marking its best February ever and a 22% increase compared with February 2025. The result of the Ram 1200 was even more notable, with 2,331 vehicles sold, the best February performance since its market introduction. These figures confirm how the pickup and work vehicle segment continues to represent a key pillar of local demand.

Peugeot also delivered very positive results, with 1,721 units sold, the best February in the brand’s history in Mexico. The result represents a 19% year-over-year increase, supported mainly by models aimed at professional transport.

In detail, Peugeot Partner Rapid and Peugeot Expert recorded their best sales month ever, with 619 and 152 units respectively. Peugeot Manager also achieved its best February result with 161 vehicles, marking a 46% increase compared with the same period in 2025. These numbers strengthen the brand’s presence in the light commercial vehicle segment.

Among the other brands within the group, Dodge Attitude continued its growth path with 580 units sold, up 2% year over year. Jeep also showed positive signals, with the Jeep JT posting a 40% increase compared with February 2025, reaching 130 units sold.

As for the remaining brands, Alfa Romeo saw the Giulia as its most requested model in February, while Fiat Pulse was the brand’s best-selling vehicle. Overall, the results point to a phase of growth for Stellantis in the Mexican market, driven especially by the success of Ram pickups and Peugeot commercial vehicles.

Antonio Camalich, Stellantis Mexico sales director, emphasized that the group closed the second month of the year with consecutive growth supported by a competitive product portfolio. Camalich also highlighted the contribution of Ram and Peugeot models, which together generated around 5,300 units sold. Meanwhile, the new Jeep Cherokee Hybrid, produced in Mexico, began arriving at dealerships at the end of February.