Stellantis: sales in Portugal increase by 11% in January 2024

After leading the automotive market in Portugal in 2023, Stellantis has also made a strong start to 2024. In January, the Group led the market in every aspect, selling 5,503 passenger vehicles (PVs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) across the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, and Peugeot brands, according to ACAP data. Stellantis’ sales in the first month of the year increased by 11.4 percent compared to January 2023, well above the market’s growth of 7.6 percent, enabling the Group to secure a robust market share of 30.4 percent.

In the passenger car market, Stellantis led with a total of 4,355 units sold in January, a volume representing an 18.7 percent growth – significantly higher than the 7.5 percent increase in this market – and a 27.7 percent market share. In the light commercial vehicle market, Stellantis’ leadership translated into delivering 1,148 vehicles to customers, achieving a significant market share of 48.6 percent.

With several new electrified model launches planned for 2024, Stellantis strengthens its goal of promoting cleaner, safer, and more accessible mobility in the domestic market. In the Low Emission Vehicles (LEV) segment, the automotive group led by Carlos Tavares increased its sales by 17 percent in January compared to the same period last year, with 826 units sold.

The Group boosted its sales by 70 percent in the PHEV – plug-in hybrid – market with a total of 390 vehicles, equivalent to an 18 percent share. Considering only the BEV – 100 percent battery electric – market, Stellantis is responsible for a total of 436 registrations, representing a 16 percent share.

Stellantis continues to stand out for its leadership in the 100 percent battery electric Light Commercial Vehicles market. In January, it sold 109 electric vans, allowing it to increase sales by 22.4 percent and secure a 46.2 percent market share.

The results achieved by Stellantis in the first month of the year represent a further step in the execution of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. It’s also noteworthy that in the national Quadricycle market, the Group, through the Citroën brand, once again performed well, with AMI chosen by 70 customers, securing a 44.9 percent share of this market.