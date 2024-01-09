Alfa Romeo confirms its growth trend in 2023, also in Portugal

Alfa Romeo closed the year 2023 by confirming its impressive positive growth trend. The company recorded an 87 percent increase in sales volumes in Portugal compared to 2022. In the premium segment, one of the most significant in the Portuguese automotive market, Alfa Romeo has made its mark by entering the crucial top 10, achieving 9th position in the national ranking. The SUV Tonale stands out as the jewel in the crown of Alfa Romeo’s excellent performance, supporting the brand’s growth throughout the year. It also secured the 9th spot among models in the premium C-SUV segment, capturing a 4.27 percent market share.

Alfa Romeo in Portugal earns a top-ten spot in the premium segment with an 87% growth in volumes compared to 2022

“We are very confident about the year ahead, a sentiment bolstered by our pride in the commercial results achieved over the past year. The Alfa Romeo Tonale has been very well received in the Portuguese market. However, our customers’ high satisfaction levels with the product, the ‘premium’ buying experience, and the efficiency of our after-sales services played a crucial role in achieving these results. This success is attributable to the quality of our teamwork, both within the brand and across our official dealer network. This teamwork will lead us to new and ambitious successes in 2024,” said David Correia, Brand Manager of Alfa Romeo Portugal.

The year ahead will undoubtedly be marked by the launch of the much-anticipated Milano, the brand’s first 100% electric SUV. This launch will also signify the historic Italian automaker’s return to the B segment, the most significant both in Portugal and globally. There is also great anticipation in Portugal to see this model, which will be unveiled in April in Milan, as recently confirmed by the historic Biscione brand in a press release.