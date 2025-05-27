Stellantis sales drop by nearly 10% in the first four months of 2025 in Europe

Stellantis group continues to face difficulties. In the first four months of 2025, registrations of the automotive giant’s brands, born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe, recorded a 9.6 percent drop in Europe (EU+EFTA+Great Britain) compared to the same period last year with 691,121 vehicles registered. This occurs at a time when the entire market instead shows a rather contained decline of 0.4 percent in the first four months of 2025.

In the first 4 months of 2025 Stellantis sees its registrations fall by 10%

The situation for Stellantis appears less negative when referring to April alone. Last month, in fact, the automotive group still searching for a new CEO to replace Carlos Tavares saw its registrations drop by 0.5%, against a market decline of 0.3 percent.

“The April results in Europe confirm that the group is on the right path to recover lost ground. For the first time this year, with 17.3% (+0.1% compared to April 2024), we achieved a total EU30 market share (cars and commercial vehicles) higher than the previous year. The leadership in the hybrid vehicle segment (15.1%, +4.7%), already evident at the end of the first quarter, is also confirmed,” commented a Stellantis spokesperson.

The company also emphasizes the solid leadership in the commercial vehicle market and in the total markets of France, Italy and Portugal. Luca Napolitano, commercial operations officer, reiterated that the return to positive market share “is supported by the strong trend in order collection and leadership in the strategic hybrid vehicle segment.”