Stellantis rolls up FlexCare in the Middle East: a new program for vehicle protection

Stellantis, the automotive giant formed by the merger of FCA and PSA, arrives in the Middle East with a new ace up its sleeve: FlexCare, the vehicle protection program designed to offer peace of mind and safety to drivers in the region. FlexCare, more than just a warranty program, is a true companion that accompanies drivers every mile they travel.

Stellantis FlexCare: peace of mind behind the wheel in the Middle East

Stellantis, the global automotive giant, recently introduced FlexCare, a vehicle protection program dedicated to motorists in the Middle East.

Designed to offer the best possible after-sales experience, FlexCare aligns perfectly with Stellantis’ “Dare Forward 2030” strategy, which prioritizes superior product and service quality.

Stellantis now reaffirms its commitment to delivering the best possible customer experience with the introduction of FlexCare: a new diversified program of vehicle protection plans customized to meet the needs of every motorist in the Middle East.

But what does FlexCare really offer?

FlexCare offers a diverse range of vehicle protection plans designed to meet the needs of every motorist in the Middle East.

FlexCare offers a full range of options, from routine maintenance to extended warranty up to 10 years, providing coverage and peace of mind for every vehicle owner, regardless of budget.

Basically, with FlexCare gets extended service up to 10 years or 200,000 km of coverage against mechanical, electrical and other repairs, so you can drive worry-free even after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Maintenance assistance, which includes customized plans for new and used cars that include coupons, and other essential services to keep your vehicle in perfect condition. It also includes Essential Care, which is a comprehensive package that includes roadside assistance, oil and filter changes, and more for an even smoother and safer driving experience. FlexCare can be tailored, choosing the plan and services that best suit your needs and according to your budget. Reliable with a comprehensive program that guarantees service and support at all times.

And also with a new standard for automotive care, with customized plans and competitive pricing proves beneficial. With FlexCare, you can take on any journey without worries, knowing that your vehicle is in good hands. And great for maintaining the value of your vehicle over time, too, thanks to regular and timely maintenance.

“The introduction of FlexCare in the Middle East represents another step forward in our commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Shahzad Tauqir, Stellantis Middle East Aftersales Manager. “It also reflects our dedication to innovation as outlined in Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy.”

With the recent announcement of the introduction of FlexCare in the Middle East, Stellatis once again demonstrates its great commitment to offering great services to its customers who want to feel safe and secure with a giant by their side. FlexCare in fact represents another step forward in Stellantis’ commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation.