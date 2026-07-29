Stellantis reshapes its portfolio as more assets could go up for sale

The sale of Free2move’s car-sharing operations to Mutares confirms Stellantis’ plan to reduce investment in businesses that sit outside vehicle design and manufacturing. The companies expect to complete the deal by the end of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, and Stellantis could follow it with a broader review of other holdings it no longer considers essential to its core automotive strategy.

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Stellantis may sell more assets as it refocuses on cars

The shift looks especially significant because Stellantis bought Share Now from BMW and Mercedes-Benz only four years ago to strengthen Free2move. At the time, the automaker aimed to build a major international shared-mobility operator. Today, it prefers to hand the business to a company that specializes in reorganizing companies and improving their financial performance.

Stellantis had already started reducing some of its holdings in January 2025, when One Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in Comau and left the automaker with 49.9%. The group later sold its Turkish distribution operations to Tofaş for €584 million and, in March 2026, transferred its 49% stake in the Canadian NextStar Energy joint venture to LG Energy Solution.

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Symbio could become one of the next assets under review after Stellantis abandoned its hydrogen commercial-vehicle program and canceled planned production in Hordain and Gliwice. The company classified its stake in the business, which it controls with Michelin and Forvia, as held for sale and wrote its book value down to zero. However, no buyer has emerged.

Stellantis could also sell its remaining interest in Comau, raising fresh cash without losing access to the supplier’s automation systems. The automaker could continue buying robots and industrial technology as a customer without retaining an ownership stake.

A decision on Aramis Group appears less straightforward. Stellantis owns 60.54% of the used-car sales and reconditioning platform, which operates in six countries and generated nearly €2.38 billion in revenue during 2025. Aramis also supports the group by handling vehicles returned after leases, rentals and trade-ins, giving it a practical role beyond its financial contribution.

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Stellantis could transfer showrooms and real estate from the Stellantis & You network to local dealers, preserving sales and service operations while reducing the capital tied up in property. Any move involving Automotive Cells Company would require more caution because the battery supplier, jointly owned with Mercedes-Benz and Saft, remains important to Stellantis’ European manufacturing plans and battery supply.

The FaSTLAne 2030 plan targets €6 billion in annual cost reductions by 2028 compared with 2025 levels. Any future asset sales will therefore need to generate cash without weakening the technologies, supply chains and operations that Stellantis still needs to design, manufacture and sell vehicles.