Stellantis sells Free2move car-sharing business to Mutares

Stellantis will sell all Free2move operations to German investment company Mutares, ending its direct involvement in car-sharing management to focus investments and resources on vehicle development. The two companies have already signed the agreement and expect to complete the transaction by the end of 2026.

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Stellantis exits car sharing with sale of Free2move to Mutares

Free2move currently manages fleets in 14 cities across Europe and the United States. Customers can book a vehicle through an app and use it for a few minutes, several hours or longer periods. The service usually allows drivers to leave the car anywhere within the designated operating area rather than return it to the original pickup location.

The sale brings an end to a period in which Stellantis, like several other major automakers, tried to expand beyond traditional vehicle sales. The company viewed shared mobility as a potential source of revenue and a way to reach consumers in large cities, where ownership costs, traffic congestion and limited parking often make private vehicles less attractive.

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Stellantis has now decided to direct more resources toward renewing its vehicle lineups, developing multi-energy platforms, advancing software and revitalizing its manufacturing plants. The transaction forms part of the FaSTLAne 2030 plan, which calls for stricter investment choices and a stronger focus on activities directly connected to vehicle design, production and sales.

Virgilio Cerutti, Stellantis’ head of Business Development and Partnerships, said a sharper focus on the automotive business should strengthen the group’s ability to deliver sustainable long-term results. Stellantis and Mutares plan to involve employees, customers and partners throughout the transition while maintaining service continuity during each stage of the sale.

Mutares specializes in acquiring established companies that need a new industrial and financial structure. Its plan for Free2move includes more efficient fleet management, dedicated investments and the continued replacement of conventional vehicles with electric models.

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The new owner also plans to strengthen relationships with local governments, since car-sharing rules, costs and operating conditions vary significantly from one city to another. After completing its separation from Stellantis, Free2move will be able to devote all its resources to shared mobility as it works to improve the profitability of a business that still requires substantial investment and careful fleet management.