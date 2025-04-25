Stellantis reports declining sales and market share in Europe for March 2025

The Stellantis Group recorded a contraction in new car registrations in Western Europe (including the European Union, EFTA, and the United Kingdom) in March 2025, marking a decline of 5.9% compared to the same month in 2024. According to data published by Dataforce, 215,190 vehicles were registered in March, highlighting a negative trend that has also affected the group’s overall market share.

Sales and market share in Europe decline for Stellantis Group in March 2025

The decline in sales at the European level not only impacted the total volume of registrations but also led to a decrease in Stellantis‘ market share, which went from 16.5% recorded in March 2024 to 15.1% in March 2025. This slowdown has had visible effects on the first quarter performance as well: between January and March 2025, the group sold 525,283 vehicles, recording a decrease of 12.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Consequently, the quarterly market share has also undergone a significant contraction, dropping from 17.6% in the first quarter of 2024 to 15.5% in 2025. These results highlight a downward trend that Stellantis will need to address with new commercial and industrial strategies to regain competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic and challenging market.

The decline in new car registrations for Stellantis falls within the broader context of challenges facing the European automotive market. U.S. tariffs, economic uncertainty, regulatory changes related to the transition to electromobility, and consumer caution in the face of high inflation and elevated interest rates are factors influencing overall sector demand.

For Stellantis, one of the world’s largest automobile manufacturers, maintaining its market position in such a demanding context is becoming an increasingly difficult task. The company, whose portfolio includes 14 brands, recently joined by Leapmotor, is currently facing the need to further adapt its offer to the changing market expectations. Among the most prominent brands lately, Alfa Romeo certainly stands out, mainly thanks to the new Junior model.