Stellantis reports a 3% decline in European registrations for May 2025

In recent hours, ACEA has released data regarding the European auto market (EU27 + EFTA + United Kingdom) for May 2025, with mixed numbers for the Stellantis group. The giant led by new CEO Antonio Filosa registered 168,839 vehicles, recording a 3% decline compared to May 2024. A result that goes against the trend of the entire market, which instead showed slight growth. As a consequence, Stellantis’ market share fell to 15.2%, down from the 15.9% recorded in the same period last year.

Stellantis: registrations down in May 2025, market share drops in Europe

In the cumulative first five months of 2025, the group registered 859,950 units in the EU27, EFTA, and UK markets, with an 8.4% decline year-on-year. The market share in the same period went from 16.9% to 15.4%.

Despite the decline, Stellantis confirms itself as the second automotive manufacturer in Europe, behind the Volkswagen group (27.8% share in the month and 26.7% cumulative) and ahead of the Renault group, which stands at 10% and 10.2% respectively.

Analyzing data relating solely to the European Union, Stellantis totaled 150,310 registrations in May, equal to a 5.2% decline compared to the same month in 2024. The market share fell to 16.2%, against 17.4% the previous year. In the first five months of 2025, total registrations in the EU stand at 751,897 units, with a 10% contraction compared to 2024. In this case too, the market share is reduced, going from 18.2% to 16.5%.