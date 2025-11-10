Stellantis reports 11% growth in Mexico in October 2025

For Stellantis Mexico, October 2025 was a month of solid growth. The group recorded 8,230 registrations, up 11% year over year, marking its best October since 2022. As noted by Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico, “This result reflects the strength of our portfolio and the trust customers continue to place in our brands.”

Stellantis Mexico posts record October 2025: Ram leads sales

Ram led the charge with 3,113 units sold, confirming its key position in the Mexican market. The success of the Ram 700, which grew 71% year over year and achieved the best October in its history, played a decisive role in the brand’s performance. The Ram 1200, with more than 800 deliveries, along with the Heavy Duty and Light Duty lines, also helped strengthen Ram’s leadership in the country.

Among the group’s European brands, Alfa Romeo had an outstanding month: with 50 units sold, up 11% from October 2024, it achieved its best month of the year. The Tonale accounted for nearly all sales volume, while the Giulia saw a strong rebound compared to the previous year.

Dodge also ended the month on a high note with a 12% increase. The Attitude recorded its best result since 2021, followed by the Journey and the Charger, the latter soaring 69% year over year. For Fiat, October was the strongest month of 2025, with 18% growth, driven by the Pulse and Fastback, both setting new personal records.

Jeep also performed well, surpassing 1,400 units and maintaining stable sales across its lineup, while Peugeot, supported by the Partner and 2008, achieved its best October in recent years.

Overall, Stellantis Mexico’s results paint a picture of broad and sustained growth, with strong-selling models across nearly every segment and a commercial network increasingly established throughout the country. If the trend continues, 2025 could close as one of the group’s best years ever in the Mexican market.