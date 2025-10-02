Stellantis reportedly considers selling Free2Move, Maserati and Alfa Romeo

After rumors about the possible sale of Maserati and Alfa Romeo to Arab investors, another story involving Stellantis has emerged in recent hours. According to Bloomberg, the group led by CEO Antonio Filosa is reportedly considering the sale of Free2Move, the company specializing in car sharing services.

Bloomberg reports that the group itself would have been testing the waters, reaching out to some potential buyers. For now, however, there are no certainties about a possible deal. What seems clear is that Stellantis has initiated a comprehensive review of its business portfolio and industrial presence, with the goal of presenting a new business plan to investors by the first quarter of 2026.

Filosa, who took over leadership of the group last May, is aiming to streamline operations, abandoning less profitable activities to focus resources on key brands and markets. The United States, in particular, has become strategic again thanks to steady sales growth in recent quarters.

Free2Move was launched in 2016 by PSA Group, before the merger with FCA that gave birth to Stellantis. The car sharing service operates in cities like Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam, as well as Washington, DC. Promoted by former CEO Carlos Tavares, the unit had major ambitions: to expand globally, acquire BMW and Mercedes‘ Share Now joint venture, and reach 15 million users with annual revenue of 2.8 billion euros.

In recent months, however, Stellantis has scaled back some of the initiatives launched under Tavares‘ management, slowing down electric-related projects and terminating, for example, the hydrogen joint venture with Michelin and Forvia. Today both Maserati and Alfa Romeo are subject to a strategic review, and the possible sale of Free2Move seems to fit into the same picture: concentrating resources on higher-profit activities while reducing exposure in areas considered less strategic.