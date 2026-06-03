Stellantis reorganizes South America with new AI and customer experience divisions

Stellantis is reviewing its structure in South America and preparing a new phase of growth in the region. The group has announced several changes to its local leadership, including the creation of two new strategic areas: one focused on AI-driven transformation and the other on customer journey excellence. The reorganization forms part of the global faSTLAne 2030 plan, through which Stellantis aims to accelerate innovation, competitiveness and adaptability across different markets, making its South American operations more digital, efficient and closely aligned with customer needs.

Stellantis reorganizes South America with new areas for AI and customer relations

One of the main changes concerns the creation of the AI Transformation area, which will bring South America into Stellantis’ global artificial intelligence strategy. Erica Schwambach, currently Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Strategy in South America, will lead the new division. In her new role, Schwambach will integrate artificial intelligence into business processes, adapt it to local needs and turn it into a tool to improve decision-making, efficiency and operational results.

The second new area focuses on customer experience. Stellantis has assigned this function to Ricardo Gouveia, currently head of Jeep commercial operations in Brazil. As Vice President of Customer Journey Excellence, Gouveia will work across every stage of the relationship between consumers and the group, from vehicle choice and sales to after-sales service. The goal is to make the experience simpler and more consistent for customers who choose one of Stellantis’ brands in the region.

The reorganization also involves other senior figures. Fabricio Biondo, currently Vice President of Corporate Communications for Stellantis in South America, will take over Business Development and Corporate Strategy. Biondo joined the group in 2011 and has built broad experience across marketing, product, communications, external relations and digital, skills he will now direct toward the group’s commercial growth in the region.

João Veloso will replace him and return to Stellantis on June 11 as Vice President of Corporate Communications for South America. Veloso already worked at FCA between 2007 and 2013 and brings more than 25 years of experience in the Latin American automotive sector. His task will be to strengthen the group’s institutional positioning and its dialogue with media, partners and stakeholders.

Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America, framed the meaning of the operation by saying that the announced changes reflect the company’s dynamism and its commitment to the evolution of the regional business. The new structure therefore confirms Stellantis’ intention to strengthen its presence in South America, an area the group continues to see as strategic within its global portfolio, while focusing at the same time on artificial intelligence, commercial strategy, communication and the quality of the customer relationship.