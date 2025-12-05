Stellantis records its best November ever in Mexico

November turned into a historic month for Stellantis in Mexico. The group achieved its best result ever for this period with 9,896 vehicles delivered, marking a 15 percent year-over-year increase. Ram led the sales performance with 3,742 registrations and confirmed itself as the strongest brand in the monthly portfolio.

Stellantis records best-ever November in Mexico with strong growth across all brands

According to Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico, the result comes from the strong performance of all the group’s brands. Ram and Peugeot achieved their best November ever. Ram gained most of its volume from the 700 and 1200 models, while Peugeot benefited mainly from the new 3008 and 5008. Dodge also posted an outstanding month thanks to the strong results of Attitude and Journey.

Looking at individual brands, Alfa Romeo closed November with 51 units sold, showing solid growth over last year and reaching its best monthly result ever in Mexico. Stelvio set its all-time record with 19 deliveries, while Tonale reached 25 units. Giulia tripled its volumes compared to the same period of 2024.

Dodge recorded its best November since 2018 and the strongest month of all 2025 with 2,175 units sold, almost double last year’s result. Journey stood out with 1,375 registrations, becoming the brand’s best-selling model of the month and setting its all-time record. Attitude delivered 710 units, while Durango reached 75 units, both showing clear year-over-year growth.

Fiat closed the month with 559 vehicles delivered. Pulse led the brand with 463 units and achieved its best November ever in Mexico. Fastback reached 60 registrations, while Argo stopped at 36 units.

Jeep also posted very strong results. The brand exceeded 1,700 deliveries with an 8 percent increase compared to last year and marked its best month of 2025. Wrangler delivered 408 units and grew by 80 percent. Grand Cherokee reached 293 registrations, while Compass totaled 352 units. Renegade and Commander recorded 288 and 276 units respectively, both setting their best annual results. JT delivered 133 units, while Wagoneer closed at 19.

Peugeot achieved the best November in its history in Mexico with 1,600 vehicles sold. Partner led the range with 331 units, its highest result since 2020. The 3008 reached 249 deliveries, while Partner Rapid continued to grow. Rifter and 2008 exceeded 300 and 240 units respectively.

Ram ended the month as the overall market leader within the group with 3,742 vehicles sold and a 4 percent year-over-year increase. Ram 700 exceeded 1,800 deliveries, while Ram 1200 passed 1,400 units, both showing 23 percent growth. Light Duty and Heavy Duty models added 225 and 216 units, completing a record-breaking month for the brand.