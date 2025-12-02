Stellantis: over 2,000 new jobs expected from major U.S. investment

The U.S. relaunch under the Stellantis banner, driven by the announced $13 billion investment plan, also includes a major acceleration in new hiring across the Group’s American operations. Around 2,000 new jobs are expected in areas ranging from engineering to product development and quality. This represents a clear shift in strategy and aligns closely with the vision expressed by Stellantis’ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, marking a sharp break from the approach previously taken under Carlos Tavares.

Stellantis plans 2,000 new U.S. hires as $13 billion investment accelerates

After years of declining figures, the U.S. market is once again taking center stage, delivering both sales volume and production capacity that cannot be overlooked. According to several local outlets, the change in direction compared to the Group’s previous management is already evident, with targeted hiring campaigns that began in recent months.

Under Carlos Tavares’ leadership, the Chrysler Tech Center was gradually scaled back in favor of remote working. The current Stellantis management has now reversed that trend, restoring the role of one of the most important corporate complexes in the United States. Around 2,000 new high-level positions are expected, alongside the first wave of white-collar hires that has already been completed. Stellantis’ U.S. operations are therefore moving in a clearly new direction shaped by CEO Antonio Filosa.

Stellantis’ internal plans indicate that the massive U.S. investment program aims to generate at least 5,000 new jobs, marking a radical departure from the stance taken during the Tavares era. This shift has earned praise from local labor organizations, including the UAW, which had previously voiced strong criticism of Carlos Tavares’ management.

As a reminder, Stellantis will invest $13 billion in the United States over the next four years to reorganize and strengthen its local manufacturing activities through targeted initiatives.

All-new Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

A new approach is also emerging in supply chain relations. The goal is to reduce the impact of tariffs on suppliers most exposed to changing economic policies by easing restrictions on events, invitations, and relationship-building activities. This is intended to restore conditions that are highly valued by the U.S. auto industry and to help rebuild a climate of trust that has recently improved.

At the same time, Stellantis has revised its model portfolio strategy, moving away from its previously exclusive focus on full electrification. The new direction emphasizes gradual diversification, including the return of next-generation Hemi internal combustion engines, which still resonate strongly in a U.S. market tied to tradition. The Group is also focusing on extended-range hybrid solutions, which are more in line with current demand. Finally, Stellantis aims to strengthen brand identity through newly refreshed iconic models, such as the Jeep Cherokee and the Dodge Charger Sixpack.