Stellantis recalls over 112,000 Jeep vehicles in the U.S. for fire risk and engine failure

Stellantis has announced a new recall in the United States after the NHTSA issued an official notice regarding an engine issue that could lead to fires. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the group led by CEO Antonio Filosa must address nearly 113,000 Jeep vehicles.

The recall involves several plug-in hybrid models, specifically the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe built between 2023 and 2025 and the Wrangler 4xe from the 2024 and 2025 model years. The U.S. agency reports the possible presence of debris inside the engine, a condition that can cause sudden loss of power and significantly increase the risk of a crash. In certain cases, the defect could also result in an engine fire, posing serious danger to occupants.

For now, Stellantis has not provided a definitive technical fix and is advising owners of the affected vehicles to wait for further instructions, which will be communicated in the coming days. Official notifications will be sent directly to customers through the standard recall channels.

This is not an isolated case for the company. In early November, Stellantis recalled roughly 375,000 Jeep SUVs in the U.S. for a separate fire risk, even advising owners to park their vehicles outdoors. A month earlier, in October, more than 298,000 models were recalled due to a potential rollover hazard. It remains to be seen what developments will emerge regarding this latest issue, which once again affects the Jeep lineup in the American market.