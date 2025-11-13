2026 Jeep Wrangler: here are the new features for the off-roader

Jeep is kicking off 2026 with an update designed to further strengthen the Wrangler legend. The biggest highlight is the new Wrangler Moab 392, a variant that brings the American icon to its highest power levels ever. Under the hood sits the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, delivering 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. A 4.56 axle ratio and the full-time Selec-Trac 2.72:1 system ensure constant traction and the versatility needed to tackle any terrain.

Jeep Wrangler 2026 debuts the powerful new Moab 392

The Wrangler Moab 392 also features upgrades tailored for extreme off-roading. 17-inch beadlock wheels, 35-inch tires, a dual-mode exhaust, and a hood with a cold-air intake and water separator improve cooling, throttle response, and durability in the harshest conditions.

The 2026 lineup also brings a long-requested improvement: a revised hinge system that allows the doors to be removed more quickly, bringing the Wrangler back to its authentic “open-air” driving spirit.

The facelift introduces a much wider color palette. Alongside classics like Black, Bright White, Firecracker Red, Hydro Blue, and Granite Crystal, Jeep adds limited-edition shades such as Reign, soon joined by Goldilocks, Joose, Earl Grey, and Tuscadero. Depending on the trim, interiors can be configured in Black or Black/Mantis Green.

The full lineup will include the Sport, Sport S, Willys, Sahara (four-door only), Rubicon, Rubicon X, and the new Moab 392. The two-door Willys can be equipped with steel bumpers and a Warn winch, while the 2.0-liter turbo (270 hp) and 3.6-liter V6 (285 hp) engines remain available with either manual or automatic transmission.

Off-road capability stays best-in-class: 47.4° approach angle, 40.4° departure angle, 12.9 inches of ground clearance, up to 35 inches of water fording, and a 5,000-lb towing capacity, the highest in the segment.