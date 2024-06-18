Stellantis recalls over 1 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a rear-view camera issue

Stellantis has initiated a new recall involving one million vehicles in the United States, following issues found with rear-view cameras not displaying images correctly, thus increasing the risk of accidents. This was communicated by the U.S. transportation safety agency. This adds to another recent recall that involved 200,000 Dodge and Ram vehicles due to a software issue.

Over 1 million vehicles recalled by Stellantis in the United States for a problem related to the rear-view camera

The models affected by the recall include 2021-2022 Dodge Durango, 2021-2023 Chrysler Pacifica, 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Ram 1500, 2500, 3500, 2022-2023 Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Ram Promaster. Dealers will update the radio software, which could prevent the rear-view image from being displayed, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

On December 19, 2022, FCA US LLC’s (“FCA US”) Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance (“TSRC”) organization was informed of a potential issue related to an electrical wiring harness with a manufacturing defect that could result in the deactivation of the RVC on certain Stellantis vehicles. From December 2022 to November 2023, FCA US TSRC conducted an analysis of warranty data, field records, and customer service records to understand the potential customer consequences.

From November 2023 to May 2024, FCA US TSRC met with FCA US engineering and manufacturing to investigate the issue, understand the failure mode, and determine the suspect population. On May 14, 2024, FCA US TSRC organization recognized a manufacturing issue on some vehicles related to a condition that can lead to the deactivation of the RVC, potentially resulting in non-compliance with FMVSS No. 111.