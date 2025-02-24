Stellantis recalls 27,354 Maserati vehicles in US

The Stellantis group has initiated a recall of 27,354 Maserati vehicles in the United States due to an issue with the rear camera of some models. In the affected vehicles, the rear view image is not displayed correctly, increasing the risk of accidents. The malfunction has been identified as a defect in the radio software that prevents the proper display of the image.

Stellantis recalls more than 27,000 Maserati-branded vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US government agency for road safety, has confirmed that the cause of the problem is a software error affecting various Maserati models. To resolve the situation, Stellantis has announced that the corrective update will be distributed wirelessly, eliminating the need to bring the vehicle to a service center.

The recall involves several models, including: the Grecale SUV (2023-2024), the MC20 Cielo (2023-2025), the GranTurismo (2024), the GranCabrio, as well as the Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte models produced between 2021 and 2024, and the MC20 (2022-2025). Owners of the affected vehicles will receive a direct notification with instructions for obtaining the necessary software update.

If you were not aware of the latest news from Maserati, after an extremely complicated 2024 for the Trident, in recent days the brand has brought its latest masterpiece to the track: the Maserati GT2 Stradale.