Stellantis recalls 2024 Ram Rampage due to half-shaft issues

Stellantis has announced a recall campaign in Brazil concerning a series of 2024 Ram Rampage models. The recall affects vehicles equipped with the 2.0-liter turbo Hurricane I4 gasoline engine. The models involved are those produced with chassis numbers ranging from RKR50135 to RKR72498.

The recall, which began on September 9, 2024, concerns a potential issue with the pickup’s half-shafts. These components could be subject to breakage, resulting in loss of vehicle traction. This defect increases the risk of road accidents, which could lead to material damage, serious injuries, or in extreme cases, fatal consequences for vehicle occupants and other road users.

Stellantis is therefore urging owners of the affected Ram Rampage models to contact their nearest Ram dealership to schedule the replacement of the half-shaft, which will be carried out at no cost. The operation is estimated to take about two hours. To ensure efficient and timely service, Stellantis suggests contacting the dealership as soon as possible to check availability and agree on a date for the repair work.

Since its launch in Brazil, the 2024 Ram Rampage has quickly gained popularity, becoming the top choice for those seeking a compact yet powerful pickup. The Ram Rampage has earned a great reputation for its robust performance, modern design, and versatility on both urban roads and rough terrain.

Its growing fan base and steadily increasing sales highlight its appeal among Brazilian motorists looking for a reliable and capable vehicle in the competitive pickup market. For more information about the recall, owners can visit the brand’s official website at www.ram.com.br or contact the Ram customer service center.