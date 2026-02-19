Stellantis ready to invest billions to transform its engine lineup

Stellantis has allocated billions of euros to invest by 2030, with a clear focus on engines and transmissions. The group led by Antonio Filosa aims to renew its technical offering from top to bottom. Rather than simply choosing between electric, hybrid, or internal combustion, Stellantis wants to ensure that every solution truly matches customer expectations. With the previous plan now behind it, the company is preparing a major shift that will redefine its industrial priorities for the coming years. However, immediate upheavals are not on the horizon.

Stellantis plans billions investment to transform engines and transmissions by 2030

In Europe, 2026 will not bring new engines, while in North America the spotlight will focus on the return of the Hemi V8 to the Ram lineup and the arrival of a 1.6-liter hybrid producing 210 hp. Meanwhile, engineers are already developing an updated version of the engine known as GMET4 EVO, designed to improve efficiency, durability, and overall performance.

Concrete demands from dealers and customers drive this direction as much as corporate ambition. Fewer workshop visits, more predictable maintenance costs, and greater reliability now matter as much as horsepower. Brands such as Jeep and Dodge need engines that combine power, longevity, and reasonable running costs if they want to regain strong competitiveness.

The work does not stop at powertrains. Stellantis has also planned a comprehensive transmission update to complete by 2029. Filosa considers this step essential to rebuild customer trust and turn the gearbox into a genuine strength rather than a weak point.

Most of the investment will flow into the United States, yet European plants will also play a significant role in this technological evolution. Ultimately, the success of this plan will determine how effectively Stellantis can compete in the years ahead.