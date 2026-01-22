Stellantis reaches 4.4 million sales after five years as South America’s leader

Founded in 2021, Stellantis is celebrating five years of operations in South America with results that confirm steady growth and an increasingly central role in the region’s automotive landscape. Over this period, the group has significantly strengthened its industrial and commercial presence, becoming one of the key players in the transformation of the sector across the continent.

This journey has allowed Stellantis to build a solid structure based on a portfolio of historic and complementary brands such as Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën, Ram, Abarth, and Leapmotor. Each brand maintains its own identity while contributing to a shared strategy that enables the group to respond effectively to the needs of South American markets, which are increasingly focused on innovation, sustainability, and affordability.

Stellantis celebrates five years of growth in South America

In 2025, Stellantis surpassed the milestone of one million vehicles sold in South America in a single year for the first time, marking a historic achievement that confirms the strength of its strategy. Since 2021, total sales have exceeded 4.4 million units, representing growth of around 22%. In addition, more than 158,000 vehicles were exported from Brazil in the past year alone, highlighting the group’s growing competitiveness on international markets.

According to Herlander Zola, President of Stellantis South America, these results stem from a long-term vision built on brand complementarity and targeted industrial decisions. This approach has enabled the group to achieve full technological autonomy and to plan the largest investment cycle in the region’s automotive history, totaling 32 billion reais by 2030.

Alongside its commercial expansion, Stellantis has also strengthened its manufacturing footprint. The group now operates six production plants across Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, all equipped with increasingly modern and efficient facilities. These are supported by engineering and development centers employing more than 4,000 professionals focused on designing and industrializing vehicles tailored specifically to local markets.

This widespread presence allows Stellantis to manage the entire development cycle in-house, from concept to production, ensuring greater flexibility and faster response times to the needs of South American customers.

Looking ahead, the group is preparing for a new phase of expansion. Starting in 2026, Stellantis plans to introduce 16 new models or major updates, alongside new technologies and industrial solutions. Announced highlights include the Jeep Avenger, the return of the Ram Dakota, and a new Fiat model, as well as six vehicles equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology.

This ambitious roadmap confirms Stellantis’ intention to further strengthen its leadership in South America by focusing on innovation, sustainability, and a product lineup increasingly tailored to local market demands.