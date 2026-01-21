Ram Dakota launches in Brazil as pre-orders begin

The Ram Dakota officially returns to the Brazilian market, marking the brand’s entry into the midsize pickup segment for the first time. The model launches in two trims, Warlock and Laramie, and aims to combine performance, comfort, and technology in a package designed for demanding customers. Ram will introduce the truck through an initial pre-order phase limited to 750 units, first shown to the public at the São Paulo Auto Show in November 2025.

Starting January 21, customers will be able to place orders for the new Dakota through Ram’s official dealer network in Brazil. The off-road-oriented Warlock version starts at 289,990 reais, while the more refined Laramie, featuring additional chrome details and premium finishes, starts at 309,990 reais. The first batch includes 460 Warlock units and 290 Laramie units, available in several colors such as Glacier White, Knox Silver, Graphite Gray, and Absolute Black. The exclusive Terra Sunrise Orange color remains reserved for the Laramie trim.

According to Juliano Machado, Ram’s Head of South America, the new Dakota represents a strategic step for the brand. He explained that the model offers two well-defined versions designed to meet different customer needs while maintaining high levels of comfort and technology.

From a technical standpoint, the pickup relies on a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine delivering 200 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The drivetrain features electronic all-wheel drive with selectable 4×2, automatic 4×4, and low-range modes, as well as a locking rear differential. This setup allows the Dakota to perform confidently both on-road and in more demanding off-road conditions.

Capability stands among the truck’s strengths. The Dakota carries up to 1,020 kg, tows up to 3,500 kg, and offers a cargo bed with 1,210 liters of capacity. The bed includes LED lighting, a protective liner, and a power-assisted tailgate with electric opening.

Equipment levels play a major role in the Dakota’s positioning. Both versions come standard with full LED headlights, dynamic daytime running lights, cornering fog lamps, and LED taillights. The Laramie adds an illuminated front light bar that activates when the vehicle locks or unlocks. Inside, the truck features a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, off-road displays, and a virtual assistant. A 540-degree camera system provides a full view around the vehicle, including underneath the chassis.

The technology package also includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging with cooling, and a full suite of driver-assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assistance, and rear cross-traffic alert on the Laramie trim. Safety features include six airbags, stability control, hill-start assist, and disc brakes on all four wheels.

The cabin reflects the model’s premium positioning, with soft-touch materials and refined finishes throughout. The Warlock offers a sportier black interior, while the Laramie focuses on a more elegant brown color scheme with electrically adjustable front seats.