Stellantis reaches 3 million units produced at the El Palomar automotive complex in Argentina

The company is celebrating the cumulative production of 3 million vehicles at its El Palomar hub in the province of Buenos Aires. This is a historic milestone that reflects the company’s commitment to the national industry and the development of the region. Since its opening to date, more than 80 models and versions of the Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat brands have been produced, consolidating the integration of the brands within Stellantis. The plant is a benchmark in terms of technology, innovation and sustainability. Thanks to this, it is now the first plant in the country to produce a vehicle with hybrid technology. With this achievement, Stellantis reaffirms its long-term strategy in Argentina, increasing employment, production and competitiveness in the automotive sector. The “three millionth unit” corresponds to a Peugeot 2008 produced at El Palomar

Stellantis Argentina: El Palomar plant reaches 3 million units produced

Buenos Aires, September 10, 2025 – Stellantis is celebrating a new milestone in its industrial history in Argentina: the El Palomar plant has reached 3 million units produced, consolidating its position as a strategic production center for Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat models. This achievement reflects not only the company’s history and commitment to the country, but also its confidence in Argentina’s automotive industry as an engine of growth, innovation and employment.

“Reaching this milestone at a plant that has always been synonymous with innovation and a benchmark for cutting-edge technologies is a source of real pride. We are entering a new phase with the production of Peugeot 208 and 2008 with hybrid technology developed by Stellantis. This new step reaffirms our plant’s ability to continue writing history,” said Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America and global head of Stellantis Pro One, the commercial vehicle division.

The Peugeot 2008 is the three millionth vehicle produced at the El Palomar plant.

The choice is not random: the model symbolizes the evolution toward a modern industrial hub, with increasing integration of local suppliers and a focus on sustainability and competitiveness.

“Reaching 3 million vehicles produced at El Palomar is a source of pride that reflects not only the history of this plant, but also the talent and passion of our employees. Icons like the Peugeot 504, Fiat 600 and Citroën C4 were produced here, and today we continue to write history with models like the Peugeot 208 and 2008, which mark a new era in mobility in Argentina. This achievement is possible thanks to a committed and highly qualified team, which day after day reaffirms El Palomar’s role as an industrial reference point for Stellantis in the region,” said Martín Zuppi, President of Stellantis Argentina.

The El Palomar plant is a strategic pillar for Stellantis in Argentina and South America. Its production path is linked to the development of the national automotive industry, generating jobs and strengthening a wide network of local suppliers. This commitment to domestic production reflects Stellantis’ vision of continuing to invest in the country, promoting innovation and contributing to the sustainable growth of the Argentine economy.

“This milestone of three million vehicles is, first and foremost, a recognition of the passion, skills and commitment of our employees, enabling Stellantis to continue to grow in Argentina and the region,” said Glauber Fullana, Stellantis vice president of manufacturing for South America.

With this milestone, Stellantis reaffirms its leadership and vision for the future in Argentina and the region. The production of three million vehicles in El Palomar is the result of the commitment of its employees, its network of suppliers and the trust of its customers.