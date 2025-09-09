Stellantis begins production of hybrid vehicles at El Palomar

The Stellantis production unit in El Palomar (Buenos Aires) starts production of Peugeot 208 and 2008 equipped with hybrid technology, destined for the Brazilian market.

El Palomar becomes the first plant in the Argentine market to produce electric vehicles.Stellantis strengthens its leadership in innovation and technology in the domestic automotive sector. Bio-Hybrid is a mobility decarbonization technology that prioritizes natural features and resources.

The new Peugeot 208 and 2008 Bio-Hybrid: production in Argentina

Stellantis Argentina announces the start of production of the new Peugeot 208 and 2008 Bio-Hybrid, destined for the Brazilian market. These models incorporate innovative technologies developed entirely by the Stellantis Development Center in South America.

The Bio-Hybrid solution is part of the company’s overall strategy toward more sustainable and affordable mobility and is distinguished by its exploitation of the benefits of ethanol as a renewable fuel in markets where its use is widespread.

This system combines biofuel propulsion with mild hybrid technologies, achieving a significant reduction in emissions due to the ethanol production cycle offsetting most of the CO₂ generated.

With this new milestone, Stellantis strengthens its industrial leadership in the region and reaffirms its commitment to developing innovative solutions that contribute to cleaner and more efficient mobility.

The launch in Brazil of the first hybrid vehicle designed and manufactured by Stellantis in Argentina represents a new milestone for our country’s automotive industry and our company’s engineering. This model will contribute to the decarbonization of mobility in the country, as well as lead the evolution of the automotive sector and start the electrification process, said Martín Zuppi, President of Stellantis in Argentina.

In 2020, the Peugeot 208 was the first to use the CMP (Common Modular Platform) multi-energy platform installed by Stellantis at the El Palomar production unit. It is distinguished by its modularity, a quality that allows the development of models with different silhouettes for different segments, as well as offering greater styling freedom to design teams in the creation of new vehicles.

