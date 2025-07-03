Stellantis: Q2 and first-half 2025 sales results in Canada

The second quarter of 2025 closed with a negative sign for Stellantis in Canada. The group recorded 32,554 vehicles sold between April and June, marking a 10% decline compared to the same period of the previous year. The first six months’ balance shows an even more pronounced decline, with 58,908 units registered and an overall drop of 14%.

Stellantis: sales decline in Canada in the first half of 2025, but minivans and electric models grow

Despite the generally unfavorable context, some divisions of the group achieved results that bucked the trend. Chrysler saw its sales grow by 42% in the second quarter, driven by the solid performance of the minivans in its lineup. In particular, the Pacifica almost doubled its volumes, with an increase of 96% compared to the same period in 2024.

The debut of the Fiat 500e was also positive, confirming itself as the most accessible electric vehicle in the Canadian market, contributing significantly to the brand’s growth. Among the models that recorded growing numbers, the Jeep Compass also stands out, with a 17% increase in sales, and the Ram ProMaster for commercial customers, which recorded a 63% improvement.

In the first half balance, Chrysler continues to be one of the protagonists, with a sales increase close to 50%, supported by the Grand Caravan and Pacifica models, which together added over 3,000 units compared to the first six months of 2024.

Strong growth results also for the Ram ProMaster, which marks a 131% jump on an annual basis, followed by the Dodge Durango (+16%) and the Jeep Compass (+11%). Alfa Romeo also registers a slight improvement, with the Giulia growing by 3%.

Worth noting is the positive performance of the Fiat 500e, which in its first complete year of commercialization in Canada exceeded 2,700 units sold, confirming itself among the most competitive models in the electric city car segment. Overall, Stellantis Canada registered over 2,100 battery electric vehicles in the first six months of 2025, a result that strengthens the group’s strategy toward increasingly sustainable mobility.