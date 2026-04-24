Filosa’s Stellantis reset could lift Ram and leave Alfa Romeo paying the price

With less than a month to go before Stellantis presents its new industrial plan, reports circulating in recent hours point to a possible shift in resource allocation, with a stronger focus on Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat, the four brands that Antonio Filosa reportedly sees as the main priorities for supporting volume and profitability over the medium term.

The logic behind this approach would be to concentrate investment on the brands that currently have the strongest commercial position, the clearest identity, and the most immediate return potential. Jeep and Ram remain the pillars of the group in North America, Peugeot continues to rank among the strongest-performing brands in Europe, and Fiat still plays a leading role in Italy and South America. According to these reports, these four brands would receive the biggest push in terms of new products, technologies, and market coverage.

Stellantis may shift more resources to Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat under Filosa

Such an approach would mark a departure from the previous management, when investment across the group’s 14 brands appeared more evenly distributed. The line attributed to Filosa seems more selective, with a stronger focus on the areas where results can arrive sooner, while still trying not to strip the other brands in the portfolio of all prospects.

That would not mean abandoning brands such as Alfa Romeo, Citroën, or Opel, but rather redefining their operating scope. The idea is that Stellantis would manage them with a narrower strategy, concentrating on the geographies and segments where they still hold a real advantage. Alfa Romeo, for example, could continue to receive support in Europe and in selected markets, while Citroën and Opel could strengthen their position in countries where they still retain a solid commercial base.

For now, Stellantis has not directly confirmed these reports. The company has limited itself to repeating that all 14 brands represent a valuable asset and that the mix of global scale and local roots remains one of the group’s defining strengths, a position that at least formally continues to rule out immediate cuts or brand exits.

Even so, the issue remains one of the market’s most sensitive topics. Ever since Stellantis was created, analysts have questioned whether such a broad portfolio is sustainable, especially when some brands overlap and others have struggled in recent years to find a clearly defined place inside the group’s overall range.

The direction now taking shape does not appear to be a blunt reduction, but rather a more differentiated allocation of roles. Global brands would be expected to support volume and margins, while regionally focused marques would be used more tactically, including through broader use of shared platforms, common technologies, and, where necessary, rebadging solutions to contain development costs.

The May 21 plan will show how much truth there is behind this scenario. For Filosa, the challenge will be to find a balance between industrial efficiency and the protection of each brand’s historical value, without eroding identities that still represent one of Stellantis’ hardest-to-replicate assets.