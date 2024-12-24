PureTech engines penal suit ready: MSonoLèguevaques takes aim at Versailles prosecutor’s office

Class action against Stellantis over PureTech engines, now thousands of owners seek justice

In recent days, a new phase has opened in the dispute pitting owners of cars with 1.2 PureTech engines against Stellantis. The class action, which has already involved thousands of consumers in France, is rapidly spreading to the European level and is turning into a criminal complaint. The charges brought against the company involve alleged fraud and business practices that misled consumers in connection with defects found in the engines in question.

New class action against Stellantis

The Class Action initiated by MSonoLèguevaques, Delivret and Bousquet against the Stellantis Group, representing owners of vehicles equipped with 1.2 PureTech (EB2 Gen1 and Gen2) engines, has already garnered the membership of nearly 5,000 participants. But it doesn’t end there, as these could soon be joined by another 3,000 individuals who are currently on the waiting list to join the initiative. Negotiations with the Euro-American industrial giant were launched last March, and by the end of the summer now several months over, some 2,000 registrants had come out in favor of the possibility of reaching an amicable resolution.

Stellantis, for its part, has made public its intention to launch a compensation platform starting in January 2025. It should be able to offer variable coverage for repairs but without providing any direct economic compensation. In spite of everything, however, in many cases the costly replacement of the engine is necessary, an expense that owners find unjustified and also quite expensive, of course. “This belated proposal is totally inadequate,” said M.Lèguevaques, who now intends to direct the action toward filing a criminal complaint, believing it imperative for Stellantis to take more incisive responsibility.

Risk of criminal fraud for Stellantis

M.Leguevaques took pains to state that they believe it is time to file a complaint directly with the Versailles Public Prosecutor’s Office, at least regarding offenses such as endangering the lives of others, fraud, and deceptive business practices. Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has already launched an investigation into the matter. The lawyer forwarded added that if the investigation confirms the existence of an organized system to conceal risks, the hypothesis of fraud in conspiracy could also emerge, which with these words he took to emphasize the seriousness of the situation and the importance of ascertaining any responsibility. A conference devoted to legal strategy will be held on January 15, 2025, and will be attended by plaintiffs and lawyers with the goal of confirming the prosecution of Stellantis. This event could be an important opportunity to involve PureTech vehicle owners residing outside France as well.

To conclude, M.Lèguevaques also stressed that they are initiating a dialogue with lawyers and consumer associations from other EU countries, including Spain, Italy, and Belgium, to enable all European victims to participate directly in the criminal proceedings before the French courts. The lawyer also pointed out that the class action could be formally open to all European citizens as early as spring 2025, thus creating a united front to protect consumer rights on a continental scale.