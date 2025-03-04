Stellantis publishes agenda for 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders

The official notice of the Annual General Meeting, along with explanatory notes, candidate biographies and voting instructions, is available in the “Investors” section of the Stellantis corporate website (www.stellantis.com). Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the documents, including audited financial statements for the year 2024, by contacting the company at the contact information provided on the website.

Stellantis N.V. on March 3, 2025 announced the publication of the agenda and explanatory notes for its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on April 15, 2025, in Amsterdam.

As the terms of office for seven of the Company’s non-executive directors will conclude at the end of the AGM, the Stellantis Board of Directors has resolved to propose the re-election of Fiona Cicconi, Nicolas Dufourcq, Ann Godbehere, Claudia Parzani, and Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas. Additionally, the Board has nominated Daniel Ramot and Alice Schroeder for appointment as new non-executive directors. If elected, all proposed directors will serve a two-year term.

New key figures for the future of Stellantis, financial expertise and technological innovation

Alice Davey Schroeder, a former Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and a senior advisor on Wall Street, brings extensive expertise in finance, accounting, and corporate governance. She currently serves on the boards of HSBC North America Holdings Inc., Dakota Gold Corporation, and Carbon Streaming Corporation, holding key roles in audit, compensation, and governance committees. A Certified Public Accountant, she holds an MBA and BBA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Daniel Ramot, an Israeli-American entrepreneur and scientist, is the co-founder and CEO of Via, a global transportation technology company operating in over 35 countries. His previous experience includes serving in the Israeli Air Force and directing supercomputer development at D. E. Shaw Research. Ramot holds a B.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics from The Hebrew University, an M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University, and a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from Stanford University.

The Board believes that Schroeder’s deep expertise in financial oversight and strategic leadership, combined with Ramot’s extensive experience in technology, research, and innovation, will provide highly valuable insights and strengthen the leadership of Stellantis.

How to access the official documents of the Stellantis annual general meeting

