Stellantis promises dealers a comeback year in the USA for 2025

Stellantis is going through a profound transformation, marked by a historic change following an intense 2024 that saw the resignation of CEO Carlos Tavares. Right after the Portuguese executive’s departure, the group redefined its strategy, returning to its core values.

Stellantis is betting everything on the United States in 2025

At the center of this renewal is the commitment to reinvigorate the product lineup with iconic American models. The return of the Jeep Cherokee SUV is imminent, while Dodge enthusiasts will be able to celebrate the comeback of the Charger muscle car with an internal combustion engine. The all-electric Ram pickup project, initially intended to lead Stellantis’ electric transition, has been revised to adapt to new market trends.

The group is materializing its intentions with an investment of over 5 billion dollars in U.S. manufacturing operations. This includes the reopening of the Belvidere plant in Illinois, a facility that was central to negotiations between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. Operations are set to resume in 2027, creating approximately 1,500 jobs for the production of a new mid-size pickup truck, particularly positive news for a region heavily impacted by manufacturing sector crises.

Also significant is Stellantis‘ decision to produce the new generation Dodge Durango SUV at the Detroit Assembly Complex. Initially planned for Mexico, this choice underscores the group’s renewed commitment to strengthening its presence in the United States and supporting local employment.

While electric vehicles remain a central theme, Stellantis’ strategy shows a more nuanced understanding of the market. Instead of focusing exclusively on electrification, the company is adopting a more balanced approach, recognizing the persistent demand for internal combustion vehicles, especially among pickup truck and muscle car enthusiasts.

With Tavares’ departure, Stellantis is temporarily led by John Elkann and an executive committee. This change marks a departure from the previous management, focusing more on convenience, affordability, and a vehicle lineup that looks to the glorious past while maintaining a view toward innovation.