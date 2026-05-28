Stellantis Pro One prepares a global push with 11 new models and electrified pickups

Stellantis outlined the relaunch strategy for its Pro One division during Investor Day in Auburn Hills. The business unit dedicated to commercial vehicles sold around 1.65 million units in 2025, ranking first in Europe and South America, second in the Middle East and Africa, and third in North America.

Stellantis Pro One targets global leadership with vans, pickups and services

The target for 2030 calls for a 30% increase in volumes and the achievement of global leadership, with particular attention on the North American market, where the group aims to close the gap with its main competitors.

The product plan includes 11 new models by 2030, supported by two new multi-energy platforms for the midsize and large van segments. These platforms will use STLA Brain architecture and support electric, hybrid and combustion powertrains.

One of the most important additions will be the first electric pickup with a range extender, a solution designed to combine zero-emission driving with extended range, especially useful for professional users.

In South America, Stellantis plans to renew key regional models such as the Fiat Strada and Fiat Toro. In North America, the new Ram Rampage will arrive alongside a full update of the entire Ram full-size pickup lineup, including light-duty, heavy-duty and chassis-cab versions.

Pro One’s strategy goes beyond vehicles and aims to build a service ecosystem focused on maximizing vehicle uptime. This aspect matters especially to professional customers, for whom every day off the road means missed deliveries and additional costs.

The core of this transformation will be Pro One NEXT, an uptime management command center currently in pilot phase in Europe. The system will monitor vehicles in real time, anticipate issues and organize targeted interventions. The support infrastructure includes more than 21,000 dedicated service points worldwide and more than 550 certified partners for vehicle conversions through the Stellantis CustomFit program.

Looking beyond 2030, Stellantis Pro One also previewed the Box on Wheels concept, a zero-emission autonomous solution for last-mile delivery. The company will present it on September 14 at IAA Transportation in Hanover, and it could preview a new generation of more automated professional vehicles designed for urban logistics.