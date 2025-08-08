Stellantis presents the second edition of the Winter Car Show

The Winter Car Show will be held at the Las Leñas ski resort in the heart of the Andes. In addition to discovering the latest products from the CITROËN, DS AUTOMOBILES, FIAT, JEEP, PEUGEOT and RAM brands, visitors will enjoy a range of exclusive experiences and benefits.

Stellantis at the Winter Car Show 2025

As in the previous season, Stellantis is present at the Las Leñas ski resort with an automotive amusement park where visitors can admire the vehicles and take advantage of multiple benefits.

For details of the different proposals, interested parties can visit the exclusive website: [P(1] https://wintercarshow.com.ar/

Each Stellantis brand will have a space where customers can discover the year’s new products and enjoy unmissable benefits by signing up for their favorite brand’s loyalty club. Once they do, they will be able to take advantage of fantastic opportunities such as a bonus on ski rentals, where visitors can purchase equipment for various snow activities and request various services, such as waxing and board sharpening.

For its part, the FIAT brand will present its latest innovation. The new Fiat Titano pickup truck will be the official means of transportation.

To ensure that no one is left out, Citroën will offer a Sacoa credit card so that the little ones and their families can enjoy the most fun activities.

DS Automobiles will be present at the Sushi Club. True to its “Only You” program, the brand will offer its customers the most exclusive and sophisticated benefits of the Las Leñas ski resort.

With the adventurous spirit that characterizes the brand, the Jeep space will be set up at the foot of the mountain , where visitors can admire the vehicles and receive giveaways that reflect the brand’s identity by registering on the platform.

The Peugeot brand will have its own space at the UFO POINT resort, where its customers can enjoy an unparalleled sunset. The event will offer a unique after-ski experience, with a wide variety of drinks and gourmet dishes; an incredible experience against the backdrop of the beautiful snowy landscape of Las Leñas.

Inside the Ski Center, visitors will see the following models on display:

FIAT TITANO FREEDOM AT8 AWD

FIAT TITANO RANCH AT8 AWD

JEEP COMPASS BLACKHAWK

JEEP RENEGADE WILLYS

RAM RAMPAGE LARAMIE

RAM 1500 LARAMIE NIGHT EDITION

PEUGEOT 3008 GT AM 25

PEUGEOT 5008 GT AM25

CITROEN BASALT T200 SHINE

CITROEN C3 AIRCROSS T200 7

DS 7 PLUG-IN HYBRID

Exclusive benefits

Customers of the Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and RAM brands who visit the site can enjoy benefits at the following locations:

UFO POINT

SUSHI CLUB

SNOW HIRE

SACOA

Read more : https://wintercarshow.com.ar/