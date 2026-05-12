Stellantis prepares strategic shift with partnerships at the core

Stellantis will present its new multi-year plan on May 21 in Auburn Hills, during a capital markets event expected to provide indications on the group’s strategic direction for the coming years. Antonio Filosa previewed some of the key themes during the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit, where he placed industrial partnerships at the center of the discussion as a tool to face a market phase marked by pressure on several fronts, from electrification and development costs to Chinese competition and new trade barriers.

Stellantis, Filosa puts partnerships at the center of future strategy

According to Filosa, working with other industrial players will become an integral part of Stellantis’ future strategy, with the goal of accelerating technological development, optimizing supply chains and making better use of the group’s plant capacity. The CEO explained that collaborating with different partners can help Stellantis redefine timing and priorities around technology, sourcing and factory utilization, in a context where no automaker can still develop every part of the value chain on its own.

The most immediate reference is the collaboration with Leapmotor, which Stellantis intends to extend from distribution to joint production of models in Europe. For Filosa’s group, the agreement gives access to competitive electric technologies and more affordable vehicles, while for Leapmotor, local production reduces exposure to European tariffs on imports from China and strengthens the brand’s presence on the continent. Filosa suggested that the Leapmotor model may not remain an isolated case and that Stellantis remains open to new collaborations, including with non-Chinese automakers, using its industrial scale and global presence as leverage.

On the future of the brands, Filosa described the brand portfolio as Stellantis’ main strength, ruling out drastic cuts in the immediate term. According to the CEO, eliminating brands would risk handing customers to competitors, a position that suggests continuity in the current structure but with a more selective management of the resources assigned to each brand.

The May 21 plan will need to translate these indications into measurable targets on volumes, margins and development timelines, at a time when the market is asking Stellantis for clearer direction after months of uncertainty over the group’s industrial path.