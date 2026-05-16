Stellantis prepares its restart plan around margins and strategic partnerships

Next Thursday, at its Auburn Hills headquarters in the Detroit area, Stellantis will unveil its new industrial plan during a Capital Markets Day that investors are watching with particular interest. Antonio Filosa will lead the presentation and outline the group’s direction after a period marked by the major 2025 balance-sheet cleanup and a total loss of €22 billion, figures that have made the need for a clear recovery path even more urgent.

Antonio Filosa to outline Stellantis recovery plan in Auburn Hills

At the center of the strategy should be the return to stable profitability, a goal Filosa has repeatedly summarized with one recurring word: “execution.” The work will focus on improving pricing, volumes and product mix, supported by strict cost control through the Value Creation Program, a global plan designed to act across both North America and Europe and help the group generate cash more consistently.

On the product front, the United States remains the key market where Stellantis intends to play its strongest cards. The improvement in commercial mix will also come through pickup trims equipped with the HEMI V8 engine, which recently accounted for 40% of total shipments. That confirms a strategy focused on prioritizing higher-margin models, especially in a market that remains one of the most important in the world for the group.

Another point the Capital Markets Day could clarify concerns the organization of the brands within the portfolio. According to some reports, Stellantis is considering concentrating most of its resources on four brands regarded as global: Fiat, Jeep, Ram and Peugeot. The other brands could instead receive a more selective role, with an operating perimeter calibrated around specific segments and markets.

Finally, Auburn Hills could also bring indications on international partnerships. After strengthening the agreement with Leapmotor, which has already brought the first affordable electric models to the European market, Stellantis appears interested in exploring further collaborations with Chinese groups, at a time when the industrial balance between Europe, North America and Asia has become one of the most delicate strategic variables for the group’s future.