Stellantis posts strong results in Europe in February 2026

Stellantis closed February 2026 with registration growth in Europe of around 9.5 percent compared with the same month a year earlier, a result that stands well above the 1.7 percent posted by the overall market, or 1.4 percent when considering only the European Union. The group totaled 158,341 units and lifted its EU market share to 18.3 percent from 16.9 percent a year earlier, with Fiat playing a particularly strong role after posting year-over-year growth of nearly 53 percent with 33,964 registrations.

Stellantis posts strong February results in Europe

When the analysis expands to the first two months of the year, the picture looks even more significant. Stellantis stands as the only major automotive group, excluding Chinese automakers, to have gained market share during the period, with an increase of 1.5 percent that brought it to 19.2 percent.

The group also reached a new milestone in the electric sector. For the first time, it took the top position in battery-electric vehicle sales in the B2C channel across the ten main European markets, while also holding a share above 20 percent in the hybrid segment. Among the contributors to this performance were models built on the Smart Car platform, from the Fiat Grande Panda to the Citroën C3 and the Opel Frontera.

On the commercial side, February ended with about 236,000 orders from end customers, up 2 percent year over year, but an even more relevant figure came from the private channel, which rose 31 percent. Stellantis also keeps a solid position in the light commercial vehicle sector, where it holds a 29.2 percent share.

In direct comparison with its main European rivals, from the Volkswagen Group to the Renault Group, Stellantis is the automaker that showed the most favorable momentum at the end of February, a signal that strengthens the image of a group in recovery, driven above all by the performance of its mainstream brands and by a lineup increasingly aligned with the highest-volume segments.