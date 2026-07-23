Stellantis plans $5.9 billion investment and 2,000 new jobs in Brazil

Stellantis will invest 30 billion Brazilian reais, equivalent to approximately $5.93 billion, in its Brazilian operations by 2030. The program includes plant upgrades, the development of new vehicles and technologies, increased production capacity, and a hiring plan expected to benefit the broader local supply chain.

Brazil becomes central to Stellantis’ future with nearly $6 billion plan

Antonio Filosa confirmed the investment during a meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, and government representatives. Brazil ranks as Stellantis’ second most important region after North America and accounts for a significant share of the group’s global volumes. Nearly one in four vehicles sold in the country carries a Fiat, Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, or Citroën badge. Including Argentina, Stellantis approaches a regional market share of one in three vehicles.

The group’s presence extends far beyond assembling imported parts. Filosa said local content stands at close to 95 percent, supported by a Brazilian network producing steel, plastics, chemicals, engines, and transmissions. This structure reduces dependence on foreign supplies and keeps a larger share of industrial value within the country.

Stellantis purchases around 60 billion reais in materials and components from Brazilian suppliers every year, worth more than $11.4 billion. The new investment plan should therefore also benefit logistics companies, service providers, and businesses involved in different stages of automotive production.

Brazil also plays a major technical role in developing vehicles for Latin America. Stellantis employs approximately 4,500 engineers and operates 40 laboratories in the country, where teams develop solutions suited to local fuels, road conditions, and customer requirements.

The first employment effects should arrive in 2026 through 2,000 direct hires. The Betim plant will add around 1,500 workers, while another 500 will join the Porto Real facility, where Stellantis plans to begin producing the Jeep Avenger.

Betim remains central to Fiat’s industrial operations as the brand celebrates 50 years in Brazil in 2026. Porto Real, meanwhile, will expand its output through the arrival of the Avenger, which Jeep expects to strengthen its regional position.

Stellantis estimates that the program could create approximately 20,000 additional jobs across suppliers, transport companies, and related activities, although the final number will depend on its implementation through 2030.

Lula linked the announcement to Brazil’s recovering car market, predicting a return to three million registrations in 2026 after the 1.6 million low recorded in 2023. He also encouraged Stellantis to use its Brazilian plants as export hubs for Latin America and Africa.

The plan combines domestic demand, localized production, and export potential. Its success will ultimately depend on new model launches, rising factory output, and the number of jobs actually created.