Peugeot E-308 SW available for orders in the UK

The electric station wagon sector is enriched with a new and eagerly anticipated addition: the Peugeot E-308 SW. The latest creation from the French car manufacturer is now available for the UK market. This model marks the French automaker’s debut in the segment of fully electric SWs and stands out for its combination of design, performance, and environmental sustainability.

The new E-308 SW is equipped with a 156 HP (115 kW) electric motor paired with a 54 kWh battery. This setup ensures a range of up to 409 km on a single charge, according to the WLTP cycle. A notable feature is the inclusion of a standard heat pump, which improves energy efficiency and provides optimal onboard comfort.

Peugeot E-308 SW: the electric station wagon available for order in the UK

Drivers benefit from three driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport – and the Brake mode, which optimizes energy recovery when the accelerator pedal is released. The zero-emission station wagon includes a standard 11 kW three-phase charger and supports 100 kW DC fast charging, enabling the battery to be charged from 20% to 80% in less than 25 minutes.

The Peugeot E-308 SW showcases the latest assertive style of the French manufacturer. The exterior features Matrix LED headlights on the GT version and the “E” badge identifying the 100% electric version. It also comes with the new 18” Ottawa alloy wheels developed specifically to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The interior benefits from the new Peugeot i-Cockpit, which includes a compact steering wheel, a fully customizable digital instrument panel, and a 10-inch central touch display with the i-Connect Advanced infotainment system. The trunk capacity reaches 1,574 liters with the rear seats folded down.

The E-308 SW offers connectivity through the MyPeugeot app, allowing control of the battery status, scheduling of charging and pre-conditioning of the cabin, as well as setting a destination on the 3D-connected navigation system.

Available in two trims (Allure and GT), the new electric vehicle is priced starting at £41,250 (€48,271.80) for the Allure version and £43,320 (€50,694.17) for the GT. Peugeot also offers a £1,500 (€1,755.34) discount through the Peugeot Switch Grant.