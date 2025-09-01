Stellantis partner Leapmotor unveils more photos of upcoming Volkswagen ID.3 rival

Leapmotor has released additional images of its upcoming B05 model. Cao Li, vice president of the new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, posted three pictures today on Weibo, revealing new details of the car’s side profile and rear design. The model features a roof-mounted LiDAR, while the rear styling confirms it is a hatchback, reminiscent of BYD’s Seagull.

Leapmotor shares more images of its new B05 model

Known in China as the Lafa 5, the B05 is essentially a lower, more affordable version of the Leapmotor B10 crossover, which is due to launch in the coming months. Positioned between that model and the smaller T03 city car, the B05 is expected to carry a starting price under €35,000.

Leapmotor VP Cao Li described the B05 as a “gift” to young people worldwide. “We want to build a dream car for young people who refuse to settle, conform, or be ordinary,” he said. The sedan is expected to measure around 4.3 meters in length, house a 67.1 kWh battery offering 420 km of range, and feature a single front-mounted motor producing 215 hp. These specs place it directly against versions of the Volkswagen ID.3, MG4, BYD Dolphin, and Renault Mégane E-Tech.

Inside, the new model is expected to mirror the minimalist, digital-focused cabin of the B10, highlighted by a 14.6-inch central touchscreen paired with an 8.8-inch driver display to manage infotainment and core functions. The B05 will be Leapmotor’s fourth model to reach the UK, part of a six-vehicle lineup planned by 2027.

In 2025, the company will also debut the A10, a compact crossover aimed at rivals like the Volkswagen ID.2X and Skoda Epiq, alongside the A05 supermini, priced around £20,000. With rapid international expansion, Leapmotor is targeting a place in the global top five EV makers by 2026.