Stellantis, over 9 years without workplace injuries at ITP in Indiana

After all the commotion of the last few days, which saw Stellantis battling with the UAW union following delays in reopening the Belvidere plant and the announcement of new layoffs, such news is very welcome. Stellantis’ Indiana Transmission Plant (ITP) has reached a milestone of 2,225 days, or more than nine years, without experiencing any time loss or production stops due to work-related injuries.

Stellantis: ITP plant reaches nine-year milestone without injuries

ITP thus joins two other North American facilities in celebrating over 25 million hours without incidents. The Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, has surpassed 44 million hours, while the Saltillo North production plant in Mexico has reached over 32 million hours without incidents causing production stops.

David Dukes, Director of the Indiana Transmission Plant, commented: “This achievement represents the hard work and commitment of our team in maintaining safety as the top priority. Our main goal is to ensure that our employees return home safe and sound every day.”

To continue on this path, the ITP team is exploring further safety improvements. This year, the plant introduced rearview cameras on powered industrial vehicles (PIVs) used for transporting materials to the assembly line. The cameras offer a wider view when the PIV is in reverse, improving visibility around the vehicle. Additionally, the team has optimized the coupling and uncoupling systems of the tow tractors, eliminating risk points and simplifying the process of opening the hook for those on board the vehicles during deliveries.

Still on the safety front at Stellantis, motion sensors have also been installed on all internal doors to detect pedestrians and PIV vehicles, activating flashing red LED lights to signal traffic and ensure safe passage through intersections in the vast and sometimes busy areas within the plants. The ITP management conducts daily talks and hearings with employees regarding Wellness, Health, and Safety (WHS), covering a wide range of topics.

Since August 2023, over 8,000 WHS discussions have been conducted, improving safety awareness and promoting mentoring among employees. The Indiana Transmission Plant, specifically, constitutes an important piece in the group’s production. The facility is responsible for assembling six- and nine-speed transmissions for Stellantis vehicles.