Dodge has opened orders for the Sixpack-powered Charger R/T

Dodge has officially opened U.S. orders for the new 2026 Charger R/T, powered by the 420-horsepower Sixpack engine. The muscle car is available in both two-door coupe and four-door sedan configurations. With this move, Dodge brings the full multi-energy Charger lineup to dealerships for the 2026 model year.

With the arrival of the R/T, the range is now complete. It sits between the 550-hp Scat Pack with combustion engine and the 670-hp all-electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack. The R/T acts as the perfect bridge between tradition and innovation. Every version is offered in both two-door and four-door body styles, a rare choice in today’s muscle car segment.

According to Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge, this strategy allows every enthusiast to find the right Charger. Buyers can choose between internal combustion and fully electric powertrains, different power levels, and multiple body styles without giving up performance or character.

Under the hood of the 2026 Dodge Charger R/T sits the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Sixpack standard-output engine. It delivers 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. The car accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in about 5 seconds. It covers the quarter mile in 13.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 169 mph.

Dodge tuned the engine for quick throttle response and strong pull across the rev range. Two 50-mm counter-rotating turbochargers reduce turbo lag and improve power delivery. Boost pressure reaches 22 psi. Peak torque arrives at 2,500 rpm, ensuring strong low-end performance. High-pressure direct injection, oil-cooled pistons, low-friction coatings, and a water-to-air intercooler support both performance and durability.

The 2026 Charger R/T pairs this engine with an intelligent all-wheel-drive system. Drivers can switch between AWD and RWD depending on driving needs. In AWD mode, the front axle can disconnect to improve efficiency. In RWD mode, all power goes to the rear wheels for a purer driving feel.

The Performance Handling Group further boosts capability with Launch Control, six-piston Brembo brakes, sport suspension, and 20-inch wheels. Inside, the cabin features a 16-inch digital instrument cluster and 64-color customizable ambient lighting.

Available options include the Blacktop Package with dark accents and unique wheels, a panoramic glass roof, the Alpine 18-speaker premium audio system, Demonic Red seats, and several comfort and driver-assistance packages.

The 2026 Dodge Charger R/T with the Sixpack engine is now available to order in the United States. Prices start at $49,995 for the two-door coupe and rise to $51,995 for the four-door version. Production will begin in the first quarter of 2026, with the first deliveries scheduled shortly after.