Stellantis: “Our goal is to launch 75 new electric vehicles by 2030”

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, spoke at a Goldman Sachs press conference about the topic of electric vehicles. Leading a group that includes major brands like Fiat, Tavares discussed his expectations for the future of this sector. Emphasizing the group’s efforts, Tavares said, “We continuously strive to level the margins between BEVs and ICEs, and I would say we are achieving results.”

Stellantis plans to launch 75 new electric vehicles by 2030

Tavares highlighted Stellantis’ success in the electric vehicle market in both the United States and Europe, underscoring the importance of careful cost management to ensure good profits from electric vehicles. Despite Tavares’ remarks, 2023 has been a real disaster for Fiat in the U.S. market.

To attract more customers, Tavares emphasized the need to produce affordable EVs. He cited the Italian situation, where there are only 13 electric car models under 35,000 euros, a number expected to increase shortly. Among the anticipated models is the new Citroen e-C3, an electric car priced under 25,000 euros. Tavares stated that this vehicle will be not only affordable but also profitable for the company. In 2024, other affordable electric models will hit the market, like the new Fiat Panda electric.

In the context of European competition, Tavares declared that Stellantis is “frontally fighting with Tesla.” Natalie Knight, the group’s CFO, added that Stellantis has overtaken Tesla in Europe, selling more electric vehicles than all but Volkswagen. Stellantis aims to launch 75 new electric vehicles by 2030, including 25 in the United States. Additionally, its partnership with Leapmotor aims to bring low-cost electric cars to the European market.

Tavares finally warned, “If the growth of electric vehicles is not erratic and continues linearly, those not making profits from electric cars will find themselves in trouble very, very soon.”