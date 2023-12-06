Fiat, disaster in the United States: only 425 cars sold in 2023

Fiat is experiencing a challenging period in the U.S. automotive market, where it continues to see significantly low sales this year. The 2023 figures show a record low in sales in America, and it’s unlikely they will increase as the year is nearly over.

Tracing back, Fiat made its debut in the United States in 1908. After World War II, in the 1950s, iconic models like the Fiat 500, the 600 Multipla, and the 1100 gained popularity. The 1970s saw a peak with 100,000 vehicles sold in America, but a rapid decline led to a market exit in 1983.

Fiat left North America until 2009 when a partnership was formed with Chrysler. This collaboration led to the reintroduction of models like the Fiat 500, the Ducato, and the Doblò in the U.S. In 2014, sales peaked at 46,000 units, but the last nine years have seen a steady decline, culminating in this year’s record low.

The Italian automotive sector in America took a heavy hit due to COVID-19, with a demand reduction of 83.5% in 2021. This year, data shows an average of 47 cars sold per month for Fiat, indicating a possible year-end close with about 560 cars sold, lower than the 2022 record low of 919 vehicles.

However, there is still hope for the Turin-based car manufacturer. The official return of the Fiat 500e, voted the best small electric car, has recently been announced. With a competitive price aimed at conquering the American market, especially in chaotic metropolises, the launch is scheduled for 2024, with the intent to reinvigorate sales of the prestigious Italian brand. In the coming months, we will see if Fiat can recover from this negative record and regain a market share in one of the world’s most important automotive markets.