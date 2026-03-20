Stellantis opens wider Tesla Supercharger access for customers in North America

Customers of Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, and Maserati electric models in North America can now charge at more than 27,500 points across the Tesla Supercharger network, thanks to an agreement that significantly expands fast-charging options for Stellantis BEVs across the region.

Access comes through a Free2move Charge NACS-CCS1 DC adapter, available through Stellantis dealers certified for low-emission vehicles and on Mopar.com, and compatible with V3 and V4 Supercharger stations. As an alternative, customers can also use Tesla stations equipped with Magic Dock and an integrated adapter, although Stellantis has made clear that Supercharger stations allow only NACS adapters officially approved by the group.

More Stellantis EV drivers can now use Tesla Superchargers

The list of compatible models includes the Dodge Charger Daytona for model years 2024, 2025, and 2026, the Jeep Wagoneer S for 2024 and 2025, the future 2026 Jeep Recon, the Ram ProMaster EV from 2024 through 2026, the Fiat 500e for the same years, and on the Maserati side the GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore for model years 2024, 2025, and 2026 along with the Grecale Folgore 2025 and 2026.

Starting with the 2027 model year, the Dodge Charger Daytona will become the first Stellantis model launched directly with a standard NACS charging port, removing the need for an adapter and marking a further step toward integration with the charging standard that is emerging as the reference point in North America.

The free Free2move Charge app also supports the charging experience. Through it, users can create an account, set up a payment method, and locate not only compatible Tesla Superchargers but also other public AC and DC networks, including IONNA stations.

The integration of multiple networks within a single digital platform aims to make stop planning and charging-session monitoring easier, two aspects that for many EV owners still represent some of the biggest sources of friction in everyday use.