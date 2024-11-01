Stellantis offers major discount to Ford owners switching to their brands

Stellantis has introduced a new program in the United States offering significant discounts to Ford vehicle owners. Called the National Ford Conquest Bonus Cash, it offers a $2,000 discount for those who decide to purchase or lease a 2024 model among Dodge Durango, Jeep Wrangler, Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L, and Ram 1500 Quad and Crew Cab. With this incentive, the automotive group led by CEO Carlos Tavares aims to win new customers by taking them directly from the competition.

Stellantis tries to steal customers from Ford in the US with a very interesting discount

Dodge Durango is undoubtedly the main beneficiary of this new incentive. In addition to a discount of up to $2,000, Dodge has activated the National Power Dollars Retail Bonus Cash program, which offers $10 off for every horsepower, for a maximum total of $7,100 on the Durango SRT Hellcat. Furthermore, as reported by Cars Direct, there is $4,000 in bonus cash available for models equipped with the Hemi V8 engine.

Consequently, it’s possible to obtain a total savings of $13,100 off the list price of the Durango SRT Hellcat if you’re currently a Ford vehicle owner or lessee. If you don’t own a Ford vehicle, you can still benefit from an $11,100 discount on this version.

Additionally, Ford vehicle owners and lessees don’t need to trade in their current vehicle to receive the $2,000 discount; just owning a Ford is enough to qualify. This latest push from Stellantis comes just two weeks after Ford began targeting some Stellantis models.

On October 8, Ford sent a bulletin to dealers announcing that existing Ram pickup owners would be offered a discount of up to $2,000 if they switched to a 2023 or 2024 Ford F-150 or F-150 Lightning. The discount amount varied between $1,000 and $2,000 depending on location, with states including California among the few where the full $2,000 was offered.